Minority Leader Junet Mohamed Skips Raila Odinga Memorial Over Rigathi Gachagua Invitation

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said he deliberately missed the one-year memorial for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after seeing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachawa’s name on the guest list.

The memorial took place at Migwena Grounds in Bondo on October 15, marking a year since Odinga’s death.

Speaking on October 16 in Sigor, West Pokot, while accompanying President William Ruto on a working tour, Junet explained that he could not share a platform with Gachawa, whom he described as tribal and hateful.

Gachawa said he was in the United States for a pre-arranged programme and had received an invitation from Ida Odinga but was unable to attend.

Junet also accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of abandoning Raila during the 2022 General Election and of turning his back on the late leader by not attending the commemoration.

Other Ruto-aligned ODM figures who stayed away included Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayako, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

ODM was represented at the event by the party’s deputy leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, together with Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.