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Moses Kuria Criticises Rigathi Gachagua Over US Relocation Plan

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Moses Kuria Criticises Rigathi Gachagua Over US Relocation Plan

On November 2, 2026 former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria used his X account to attack former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after the latter said he would relocate to the United States if President William Ruto wins the 2027 election.

Kuria wrote that the “most disturbing thing is for a leader at this level to say that he will move to his home in America if Ruto wins. What about millions of Kenyans who do not have that privilege?” and said he had watched Gachagua’s interview on the Kiririmbi programme.

He added that Gachagua was “blaming some phantom Mt Kenya disunity” for a possible opposition defeat and urged him to stop “guilt-tripping Kikuyus”, referring to him as “my brother Riggy G”.

Kuria also claimed there is “no unity formula that will make Kalonzo, Sifuna and Matiang’i work together”, comparing the proposed opposition alliance to a man trying to cross a river with a goat, a leopard and grass.

The remarks arrive as Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) steps up grassroots mobilisation in Nyeri, Murang’a and Kiambu, with Secretary-General John Methu leading public engagements while Gachanga remains in the United States.

Gachagua has repeatedly called for opposition unity, arguing that a coordinated front would strengthen the challenge to President Ruto’s re-election bid, but Kuria’s comments highlight internal disagreements as leaders negotiate a common strategy ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The exchange underscores the continuing debate over the Mount Kenya region’s political direction and the difficulty of forging a cohesive opposition alliance.

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