On Wednesday November 25, 2026 Narok Senator Ledama Olekina issued a warning to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) that the party risked being left behind politically if it failed to confront internal disagreements and reassess its direction.

In a statement addressed to the party he urged members to abandon comfort zones and hold an honest, unfiltered conversation about unity, saying “If we keep ignoring the signs on the ground, tutawachwa kwa mataa and history will not forgive us.”

The senator posted the warning on X, tagging national chairperson Gladys Wanga, Deputy Party Leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed and National Organising Secretary and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between the Linda Ground faction aligned with ODM leader Oburu Oginga and the Linda Mwananchi camp previously linked to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The split intensified in February 2026 when ODM’s National Executive Committee removed Sifuna as Secretary General, after which Sifuna, Orengo and Owino left the Orange Party to form separate political vehicles – the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) led by Sifuna, the Mwananchi Party led by Owino and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) taken over by Orengo.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, the National Assembly Minority Whip, said on November 24, 2026 that ODM mishandled its fallout with Sifuna, pushing him out and weakening the party’s support, adding “He’s gone with a third … I do not know whether it’s a third or whatever of the party of people who are supporting him.”

Odhiambo also warned that ODM’s internal democracy had fallen to its lowest level since the death of longtime leader Raila Odinga in October 2025, noting that members who voice dissent increasingly feel pressured to leave rather than being allowed to challenge decisions.

Since Raila’s death Oburu Oginga has led ODM, defending the party’s participation in the broad-based government at a rally on October 31, 2026 at Nairobi’s Jacaranda Grounds and insisting that negotiations with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) were ongoing.

National chairperson Gladys Wanga reiterated that Homa Bay County and the surrounding region constitute an ODM zone and warned that any attempt by UDA to field candidates there would not be accepted, describing zoning as non-negotiable.

The friction between ODM and UDA over candidate placements and perceived disrespect has been voiced publicly by senior ODM officials, adding to the pressure on the party to resolve its internal divisions before the 2027 General Election.