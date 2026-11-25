The People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms has submitted a set of demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) urging the abolition of the National Tallying Centre and the introduction of real-time public access to election results ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

In a statement dated November 25, 2026, the coalition said Parliament and the commission have 258 days before the poll and asked them to consider the proposals without delay.

The coalition’s core proposal is to replace the National Tallying Centre with an open public facility in Nairobi to be gazetted as the National Results Centre, where IEBC commissioners would aggregate constituency and diaspora results before the chairperson announces the final presidential outcome.

It also seeks electronic transmission of tabulated results and hourly turnout figures from polling stations to constituency tallying centres, coupled with livestreaming of those data on a read-only online portal. The coalition said, “Electronic transmission moves results through the electoral system. Livestreaming makes that transmission publicly visible in real time.”

The coalition argued that livestreaming would simply make the transmitted information publicly visible in real time and cited M-Pay transaction confirmations and Judiciary eFiling alerts as comparable standard technology processes.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon previously warned that livestreaming at more than 50,000 polling stations would require cameras, equipment and personnel and that implementation would depend on available funds.

Ndindi Nyoro, Kiharu MP, said, “Reinforce the Constitution provision which provides for the declaration of results at the polling station and their collation at the constituency level as final.”

The coalition also demanded an independent biometric audit of the voter register, removal of entries it deems ineligible, a 30-day public inspection period and a six-month window for citizens to confirm their biometric details, with strict biometric identification and no manual fallback.

It called for competitive, merit-based recruitment and public vetting of the IEBC chief executive officer, 47 county election managers and 290 constituency returning officers, noting that 24 senior staff transfers had been made on a Tuesday and describing the moves as irregular.

The group highlighted the expiry of the Smartmatic framework contract on November 24, 2026 and urged changes to procurement arrangements to avoid reliance on a single technology supplier, proposing separate procurement components, publication of data-protection impact assessments and placement of source codes in a neutral Kenyan escrow.

Regarding election technology, the coalition said KIEMS kits had failed in 30 percent of polling stations observed during recent by-elections and that 27.3 percent of stations in Isiolo South, West Kabras, Muminji and Evurore had not publicly displayed results forms, though it provided no independent verification of those figures.

It proposed that KIEMS kits be restricted to within 50 metres of gazetted polling stations, equipped with satellite internet and power backups, and subjected to public load testing at least three months before the election.

The coalition urged amendments to the Elections Offences Act to impose custodial sentences for officials convicted of altering or withholding results, sabotaging technology or preventing agents from accessing polling stations, and called for penalties for electoral offences.

Additional proposals include multi-party audits of ballot printing, strict serialisation of ballot papers, a cap of 10 percent on additional ballot printing, remote electronic voter registration and e-voting for Kenyans abroad using biometric and multi-factor authentication, and publication of transferred voters 90 days before the election.

Nyoro added, “These, alongside other proposed amendments to the electoral laws and regulations, constitute our mandatory and non-negotiable demands for a free, fair, transparent and credible election in 2027.” The coalition said it would seek judicial, statutory and other constitutional avenues if its safeguards are not implemented before the August 2027 election.