Opposition Leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi and Eugene Wamalwa Attacked in Migori

On Thursday, November 5, an opposition convoy travelling through Migori County was disrupted after unidentified assailants hurled stones at several vehicles, shattering windows, and prompting police to deploy tear gas.

The convoy included Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, and the stone-throwing occurred as they were holding a public meeting in Migori town.

Kalonzo condemned the incident, accusing security forces of using excessive force and blaming the administration of President William Ruto for the violence, saying, "The police lobbed tear gas, why? A very peaceful meeting. I think the script is to throw stones and then throw tear gas."

Muturi also denounced the attack, alleging that politicians linked to the broad-based government, particularly Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, had sponsored the goons, and he stated, "The attack on us in Migori Town by goons sent by Junet Mohammed is a blatant act of political intolerance and an assault on our democratic freedoms."

Kalonzo warned that the intimidation would not deter the opposition, announcing that the next rally would be held in Homa Bay on Friday and adding, "Stones and tear gas could not stop us from addressing the great people of Migori."

The Wiper Patriotic Front called on the National Police Service and other security agencies to investigate the incident, identify those responsible and take appropriate action.

The leaders said the tour of the Nyanza region, aimed at engaging residents on national issues and the country's political future, would continue as planned despite the disruption.