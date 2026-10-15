President Ruto Dismisses Senator Sifuna’s New Party as ‘Empty’ on West Pokot Tour

President William Ruto, while inspecting the Kapsait-Sondany Road and Last Mile Connectivity projects in West Pokot County, ridiculed the newly launched Equitable Party (TEP) of Senator Edwin Sifuna, describing it as “empty” and questioning its capacity to win public support.

Speaking to residents on Wednesday, Ruto said he had seen a man he called “Mr Empty” launch a party and then go straight to a bar, adding that he last saw the party’s leaders with Kofi Olomide at a table full of strong liquor and that they were asking women for ten-shilling contributions while spending time drinking.

The Equitable Party was unveiled in Nairobi on October 4, and its members have named Senator Sifuna as their preferred presidential candidate as the opposition searches for a contender ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Senator Sifuna responded at the burial of Jackson Karua in Kirinyaga County on October 3, accusing Ruto of targeting allies of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and calling the president’s remarks a personal attack that reflected Ruto’s awareness that his term was ending.

The opposition remains fragmented, with Sifuna building the Linda Mwananchi movement and using the new party as a formal vehicle to broaden support beyond rallies as various leaders vie for the 2027 flag-bearer role.

Ruto also questioned whether Kenyan voters could make informed choices, suggested the opposition was sponsored by Raila, and framed the upcoming election around development delivery rather than what he termed political rhetoric.

The comments were made during a roadside rally marking the third day of Ruto’s North Rift development tour, and he was expected to travel to Trans Nzoia later that day to launch additional projects.