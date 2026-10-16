President William Ruto Says He Will Defeat Opponents in 2027 Election

President William Ruto declared that he will defeat his competitors in the 2027 General Election, whether they unite or run separately, while on a development tour of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

He said “even if they unite to the last man, I will defeat them because unity without an agenda for Kenyans will not win them votes,” and described his opponents as “merchants of anger, hatred and discrimination.”

Ruto urged politicians to focus on issue-based politics and recalled the 2022 transition that introduced the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, noting reduced fertilizer prices and better farmgate returns for coffee, tea, sugarcane and dairy farmers.

He defended the Road Maintenance Levy Fund, explaining that it has cleared pending bills owed to road contractors and financed ongoing infrastructure, and pointed to the construction of 6,000 km of roads across the country.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, the president inspected the KSh205 million Chepkorio Modern Market for 200 traders, launched a KSh1.8 billion 30 km road project, and flagged off a KSh632 million last-mile electricity connectivity project to power 3,169 homes, adding that KSh1.6 billion is being invested to connect 8,975 households to electricity.

In Baringo, he commissioned KSh4.2 billion of road works linking Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Baringo Central, launched a KSh78.9 million electrification project for 343 households, and opened the Eldama Ravine Huduma Centre.

Ruto highlighted the Affordable Housing Programme, which is creating 1.1 million jobs, targeting two million houses with 300,000 units already under construction, and praised progress on the 10,000-seat Kabarnet Stadium and a 480-unit affordable housing project in Kabarnet.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned politicians against using government security officers to plan violence, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa urged voters to reject tribal politics, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said Kenyans will elect leaders with a plan, and Migori Senator Eddy Okech rebuked Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro over calls to scrap the RMLF, calling him jealous; accompanying officials included Governors Wisely Rotich and Benjamin Cheboi and Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo.