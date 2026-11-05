Rigathi Gachagua Announces Wamunyoro Annexes in Nakuru and Meru

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), announced on Wednesday that he will open Wamunyoro annexes in Nakuru and Meru counties as part of his strategy for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking from his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County to a delegation from Gilgil Constituency, Gachagua said Nakuru County currently holds 1.3 million votes and could rise to 1.5 million by the close of mass voter registration in January, making it the third-largest voting bloc after Nairobi and Kiambu.

He added that the county has about 1.4 million votes and that he will spend three weeks campaigning there to bring his political operations closer to the electorate.

Gachagua also announced a similar annex in Meru County, noting that both Nakuru and Meru each have more than one million registered voters according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register.

He claimed strong support in several counties, stating he is “firmly in Nairobi” with more than half the city, “Kiambu, 100 percent”, “Nakuru, 90 percent”, “Meru, 100 percent”, and that he will join forces with Edwin Sifuna and Eugene Wamalwa in Kakamega.

Emphasising his political philosophy, Gachagua said politics is a game of numbers and that he will “go to where numbers are”, planning to paint the region green, the colour of the DCP.

He warned that President William Ruto should not be given political breathing space in the region as the opposition prepares for the 2027 contest.

Gachagua noted that his Nyeri residence has become a hub for opposition leaders and supporters since his removal from office in October 2024.