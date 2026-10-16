Rigathi Gachagua Says ODM Is a Pale Shadow on Raila Odinga Anniversary

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), said the Orange Democratic Movement has become a pale shadow of its former self in a statement marking the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

He said politicians now praising the late former Prime Minister had previously called him “mchawi”, “mganga”, “mtu ya Kung’oa reli” and “the lord of poverty”, accusing them of political pretence and insincere tributes.

Gachagua added that he believes in giving a man his flowers while he is alive and alleged that unnamed individuals had sold the party to people he considers disloyal to Raila.

He praised Raila’s ability to build a strong political party and to urge voters to elect quality legislators, saying he is applying those lessons as he seeks to make DCP a formidable political movement that will remain at the centre of Kenya’s political conversation for years.

Gachagua urged DCP members and Kenyans to elect quality legislators and to reject “tugeges”, a derogatory term for leaders lacking independence or substance.

He explained his absence from the anniversary commemoration in Bondo, Siaya County after receiving an invitation from Raila’s widow Ida Odinga, stating he was in the United States on a previously scheduled programme.

The main anniversary event was organised by ODM and Raila’s family, drawing public attention to the party’s future and the management of his legacy.