RMS Chairman SK Macharia Reveals He Paid for Raila Odinga’s Campaign Helicopter

At the first anniversary memorial for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held on October 15, 2026 at Migwena cultural grounds in Siaya County, Royal Media Services (RMS) Chairman Dr SK Macharia disclosed that he had personally financed a helicopter, its pilot and the fuel used for Raila’s campaign.

Macharia said the expense was borne entirely by him to enable the former opposition leader’s campaign trail and noted that his support for Raila dated back to the 1992 multiparty elections.

He also recounted a phone conversation with Raila two days before the former prime minister’s death, during which Raila told him he was well and planned to return to Nairobi within two or three days after completing a mission in Siaya.

The RMS chairman recalled that the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga had once asked him to look after his sons, Raila and Oburu, and that the brothers visited his home after the 2022 presidential election to console him.

Concluding his remarks, Macharia described Raila as “a great friend, a great Kenyan and a president that Kenya needed but never had.”

He traced his link to the Odinga family to an early meeting with Jaramogi at Kisumu General Hospital, where he accompanied former President Jomo Kenyatta and was told to care for the Odinga brothers should anything happen to their father.