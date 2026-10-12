Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Appointed Leader of Kenya Moja Movement Party

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, former Starehe Member of Parliament, was officially gazetted as the Party Leader of the Kenya Moja Movement Party in Gazette Notice No. 16171 issued by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday, October 12.

In a statement released the same day, Wanjiru said she was grateful for the honour and trust placed in her and pledged to remain committed to serving Kenyans and strengthening the party’s presence across the country.

The appointment follows her September 22 announcement that she had left the United Democratic Alliance, where she criticised the current administration for economic hardship affecting farmers, transport workers, preachers and businesspeople, warned President William Ruto that supporters could also vote him out in the 2027 General Election, and alleged deception after being promised but not given a Cabinet Secretary position.

The development comes as Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i attended a service at Wanjiru’s Jesus Is Alive Ministries in Nairobi and expressed interest in a political pact that could see Jubilee support her bid for the Nairobi governorship on the Kenya Moja Movement ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Under the proposed arrangement, Jubilee would back Wanjiru’s candidacy, potentially leaving the party without its own Nairobi governor candidate, while Wanjiru pledged to work with Matiang’i in his presidential ambitions and both called for continued opposition consultations to build consensus around a single presidential candidate ahead of the polls.