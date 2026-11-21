Pastor Victor Mwangi Kanyari, founder of the Salvation Healing Ministry, officially joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, announcing his intention to contest the Kasarani parliamentary seat in the August 2027 General Election.

The ceremony took place at a grassy estate in Wamunyoro in mid-November 2026, with one report citing November 12 and later reports noting November 20 and November 21, where Kanyari received DCP-branded caps and scarves and posted video footage on Instagram confirming the move.

Gachagua said after thorough consultations with residents of Kasarani Constituency that Kanyari had settled on DCP as his party of choice, but added that the preacher would have to compete in party primaries scheduled for March 2027 and tasked him with spearheading voter registration drives across the constituency.

Kanyari, who leads the Kayole-based Salvation Healing Ministry, first signalled his parliamentary ambitions in May 2026 during a church service in Ruai attended by Gachagua, and has since unveiled a six-point manifesto that includes youth empowerment, educational bursaries, water access, road rehabilitation and free transport for medical emergencies and funerals.

He rose to national prominence after a 2014 television exposé alleged staged miracles and a “310” seed-planting scheme, yet he maintains that he will continue preaching even if elected to the National Assembly.

The Kasarani seat is currently held by Ronald Karauri, who won as an independent in 2022 and is reported to be eyeing the Nairobi Governor’s race after joining President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA); Kanyari joins a growing list of DCP aspirants for the constituency.

Gachagua reiterated that DCP remains open to welcoming both defectors and newcomers as the party builds momentum toward forming what he termed the “6th Administration.”