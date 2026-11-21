Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, speaking at Amaya Plesian Grounds in Tiaty, Baringo County on Saturday November 21, 2026, warned opposition leaders that their attacks on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) risk undermining public confidence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said, “Because they have sensed defeat, now they want to break the whole country,” adding that such criticism could create political instability and threaten national cohesion.

Murkomen defended the constitutional framework for announcing presidential results, stating that results declared at polling stations are final and should not be superseded by constituency-level declarations, and warned, “Don’t take us to the dark days by telling the IEBC Chairperson to go and sit in an office with a calculator and declare the results.”

He announced that the forthcoming police recruitment exercise will be conducted without corruption and will invite independent observers, saying, “The recruitment will be conducted properly, without corruption. We invite observers to the recruitment centres to ensure that those who emerge the best are the ones recruited.”

On security, Murkomen said government operations in the Kerio Valley will be increased sixfold to eradicate banditry, directing officers to adopt intelligence-led approaches, and warned, “Those saying that they don’t want security officers, we want to tell them that our operations will be increased sixfold to liberate the Kerio Valley region from banditry.”

He was accompanied by Baringo County Senator Vincent Chemitei, Tiaty MP William Kamket, Baringo County Commissioner Ronald Enyakasi and several Members of County Assemblies.

The remarks followed a walkout by opposition leaders at a consultative meeting in Nairobi on Thursday November 19, 2026, after which IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon issued a press statement on Friday November 20, 2026 saying, “The Commission, however, regrets that a section of the Opposition leaders opted to leave the meeting after making their preliminary remarks and presenting their demands, before the Commission could make its presentation and substantive dialogue could commence.”