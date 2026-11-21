President William Ruto said that teachers hired by public-school Boards of Management will be moved onto the national payroll, a step aimed at removing the cost of their salaries from parents.

The statement was delivered on Saturday November 21, 2026 while the president was on a working tour of Bungoma county, after an initial mention at a foundation-stone ceremony in Budalangi, Busia County on November 20.

Ruto explained that the change will relieve families of the financial burden and guarantee that every learner receives quality education, adding, “We shall transition all teachers currently employed by public schools through Boards of Management (BoM) to the Government payroll, easing the financial burden on parents. Every learner deserves access to quality education, and no parent should shoulder the cost of providing teachers in public schools.”

At present, Boards of Management recruit teachers directly to fill gaps left by the Teachers Service Commission, with their wages often funded by parents through school levies; some of these teachers earn less than KSh10,000 per month.

Shifting these teachers to the government payroll could give them more predictable salaries and greater job security, although the president did not specify whether they will be absorbed into the TSC or hired through a new process.

The Teachers Service Commission is expected to play a key role in setting qualifications and managing recruitment, and the government will need to establish the number of teachers affected and the budget required to sustain the programme.

The policy is announced alongside plans to recruit an additional 20,000 teachers in December 2026, following the hiring of 100,000 teachers over the previous four years, and to raise teacher promotions to 50,000 for the 2026/2027 financial year with a promotions budget of KSh1 billion.

It also comes amid ongoing tensions over the teacher intern programme, where the government has set aside over KSh4 billion to convert 20,000 contract teachers into permanent posts from January 2027, a sum that covers fewer than half of the 44,000 interns currently serving.