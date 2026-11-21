On Saturday November 21, 2026 a video circulated showing Narok Senator Ledama OleKina threatening to shoot an auctioneer during a confrontation over a debt.

In the recording the senator is heard saying “Nitakupiga risasi!” and adding “I will shoot you in the f***ing head” as the exchange escalated.

The senator told The Standard that the men were “goons” who had harassed his driver and that the auctioneers were attempting to seize a vehicle belonging to one of his companies over a disputed debt of KSh622,000.

He said the auctioneers claimed to have court orders related to an employment dispute with a former staff member of his Narok Senate office and that he only learned of the court proceedings when they arrived.

OleKina argued that the employment dispute, involving former employee Zakayo Rotiken and an ex-parte judgment of KSh336,000, should be addressed by Parliament because he was not the employer, and that the matter remains before the courts.

The incident follows a previous legal battle in which the Employment and Labour Relations Court on April 24, 2026 dismissed OleKina’s application to stop Betabase Auctioneers from attaching his movable property, upholding a 2023 decree of KSh983,186.66 including costs and interest.

Auctioneers in Kenya operate under the Auctioneers Act, which governs debt recovery and the execution of court orders.

The video has drawn public criticism and raised questions about the conduct of elected officials in debt-recovery disputes, while the senator described the footage as a political attack by rivals.