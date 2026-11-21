Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has been named Kenya’s most influential woman leader in a national poll conducted by Mwelekeo Insights, narrowly overtaking Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru.

Wanga received 27,066 responses, representing 40.3 percent of the total, while Waiguru garnered 26,482 responses, or 39.4 percent, a margin of 584 responses or 0.9 percentage points.

The poll attracted 67,220 responses between November 18 and November 21, 2026, with the two governors together accounting for 79.7 percent of all votes.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha placed third with 1,319 responses (2.0 percent); Naisula Lesuuda was fourth with 1,157 responses (1.7 percent); Wavinya Ndeti was fifth with 1,154 responses (1.7 percent); Agnes Kagure ranked sixth with 1,066 responses (1.6 percent); Millie Odhiambo was seventh with 1,027 responses (1.5 percent); and former Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu was eighth with 916 responses (1.4 percent).

Catherine Omanyo received 903 responses (1.3 percent); Faith Odhiambo 828 (1.2 percent); Kawira Mwangaza 809 (1.2 percent); Martha Karua 808 (1.2 percent); Fatuma Achani 753 (1.1 percent); Susan Kihika 599 (0.9 percent); Wangui Ngirici 585 (0.9 percent); Cecily Mbarire 540 (0.8 percent); Tabitha Karanja 502 (0.7 percent); Chief Justice Martha Koome 332 (0.5 percent); Esther Passaris 192 (0.3 percent); Esther Muchemi 104 (0.2 percent); and Beatrice Elachi 78 (0.1 percent).

Mwelekeo Insights clarified that the exercise was an open online poll in which participants voluntarily submitted their preferences, that it was not a statistically representative survey of the Kenyan population, and that no conventional margin of error applies.