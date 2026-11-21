German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will arrive in Kenya on November 25 for bilateral talks with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, as part of a five-day African tour that also includes Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.

He is expected to be received with military honours before the two heads of state hold bilateral discussions, a joint press conference and a luncheon hosted by the Kenyan president.

Steinmeier’s Kenyan programme will begin at Tatu City, where he will visit a mobile medical clinic operated by Zuri Health, then tour Call Centre International Kenya and CareerBox, organisations linked to digital services and skills development.

The itinerary also includes a visit to Anno’s One Fine Day Art Centre, which provides artistic programmes for children and young people, followed by travel to Naivasha for a tour of Crescent Island nature reserve on Lake Naivasha and a meeting with civil-society representatives before his departure for Berlin.

German officials say the visit is intended to deepen economic and diplomatic ties, noting Kenya as a key East African partner and that a German business delegation will accompany the president to explore cooperation in technology, healthcare, vocational training and employment opportunities.

One source reports that more than 100 German companies maintain a presence in Kenya, while another source cites more than 120 German companies operating in the country, reflecting differing figures; cooperation is said to cover vocational training, renewable energy, trade, investment and labour mobility, and frameworks exist on climate change, energy, agriculture, sustainable development, education and vocational training. A migration and mobility partnership was signed in 2024.

Steinmeier’s African tour is his final one before his second five-year term ends in March 2027, and Germany’s Federal Convention is scheduled to elect his successor in January 2027.