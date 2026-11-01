COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli Dismisses Edwin Sifuna’s Presidential Bid

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli publicly rejected Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s suggestion that he will run for president in the 2027 General Election.

Atwoli said unnamed external forces were backing Sifuna to split the Western Kenya voting bloc and warned that such division could prevent the region from fielding a viable presidential candidate in the 2032 elections.

Speaking at a public event in Western Kenya, Atwoli quoted Sifuna’s recent remarks and added his own, stating: "You heard Sifuna the other day telling people from this region not to listen to people like me. And then he is telling people to attend my December 26 meeting in Kakamega and declare support for him."

He questioned who was using Sifuna, saying: "We must ask ourselves, who is using our son? Who has sent him?" He also warned: "Someone is sending Sifuna to split Western votes so that in 2032 we are unable to field a presidential candidate and get support from other parts of the country."

Atwoli further attacked Sifuna’s readiness, stating: "Sifuna bado mtoto mdogo sana na hana pesa, ata hajui kuoga, ata Kunyoa Ndevu hajui, I would rather die than see him be President of Kenya!"

He claimed President William Ruto already enjoys support from more than 10 million voters ahead of the 2027 elections, citing the Coast, Nyanza, North Eastern and Rift Valley regions, and urged: "Let us not allow Ruto to be re-elected without the votes from Western Kenya. Let no one mislead you into supporting another presidential candidate."

Atwoli said he intends to rally Luhya leaders around a unified political position ahead of the 2027 election, viewing a consolidated Western vote as essential for the region’s bargaining power.