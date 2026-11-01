Democracy for the Citizens Party Deputy Leader Proposes Sifuna-Gachagua Ticket for 2027 Election

Cleophas Malalah, deputy party leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), said on November 1, 2026 that he favours Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the opposition’s presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election, with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

He called the pairing an “Obama-Biden moment”, arguing that a youthful leader combined with an experienced politician would give Kenya a mix of fresh ideas and past experience needed to govern.

Malalah clarified that the suggestion reflects his personal opinion and does not represent the official position of the DCP.

The DCP is led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Malalah said Sifuna would bring the generational change sought by young Kenyans, while Gachagua, whom he described as “elderly”, is ready to deputise.

He criticised long-standing politicians who, in his view, have remained in power since the Nyayo era and warned against their continued dominance.

He also raised questions about emerging opposition alignments, noting former Attorney General Justin Muturi’s support for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and asking whether that would prompt Muturi to leave the Democratic Party.

On Sifuna’s record, Malalah defended the senator’s emphasis on constitutionalism, saying respect for the Constitution is central to addressing Kenya’s challenges and asking who would fund a proposed superhighway.

Malalah’s remarks add another dimension to ongoing discussions within opposition circles about forming a united front to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Sifuna, identified with the Linda Mwananchi movement and known as a prominent critic of the Ruto administration, would still need consultations and agreements among opposition formations before any ticket could be finalised.