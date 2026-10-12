Deputy President Kindiki Warns Political Violence Sponsors Will Face Heavy Penalties

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said sponsors and perpetrators of political violence will be punished heavily, describing any such actions as “extremely costly and painful”.

He made the remarks on Monday, October 12, in Othaya Constituency, Nyeri County, while inspecting development projects.

During the visit he inspected the completed Gathunguri-Waihara-Kabebero Road, launched the tarmacking of the Giathenge-Ichamanga-Witima-Kiuguini Road and flagged off rural electrification of Kihuro, Kirio and Kianjogu villages.

Addressing residents at Giathenge Shopping Centre he urged that all aspirants be allowed to present their agendas and warned that politics is not war and should not involve goonism.

He cited the peaceful contests of the 1992 and 2002 General Elections and pledged to lead efforts to ensure peaceful political contests ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kindiki also warned that traders selling illicit alcohol mixed with dangerous chemicals would be dealt with firmly and without mercy.

He enumerated development projects including 775 kilometres of roads valued at KSh45 billion, 13 modern markets, a Ruringu stadium costing KSh900 million and an Othaya stadium costing KSh55 million.

He said KSh650 million had been disbursed for rural electrification targeting 12,000 households in the current financial year.

He noted that Nyeri County had benefited from affordable houses, hostels and modern markets worth KSh17 billion, with an additional KSh5 billion in the pipeline.

The deputy president mentioned the provision of 13 milk coolers for farmers, the upgrade of Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital in Othaya to Level 6, and a KSh1 billion facelift for Nyeri Level 5 Hospital.

He said he would work hard to complete all projects and that leaders would be judged on delivery rather than empty promises.

Kindiki urged residents to support the development initiatives for the benefit of current and future generations.

He was accompanied by Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, MPs Wambugu Wainaina, Maina Mathenge and Njoroge Wainaina, and Principal Secretaries Alex Wachira, Caroline Karugu and Elijah Mwangi among others.