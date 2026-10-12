Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei Announces Commonwealth Conference; Speaker Wetang’ula Heads to China Forum

Kenya’s parliamentary leadership is preparing for two high-profile international engagements, with Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei confirming that the country will host the Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference in May 2027 and Speaker Moses Wetang’ula travelling to Beijing to attend the Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges.

Shollei made the announcement on the Arena Show on Sunday, October 11, 2026, stating that the conference will be held at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi and that Kenya had been actively bidding for the opportunity, noting that many other countries were also eager to host the gathering of parliamentary leaders from across the Commonwealth.

She added that hosting the conference is expected to boost trade, promote Kenya as a destination for international visitors and generate business opportunities, with the influx of delegations creating demand for accommodation, transport, hospitality and related services, thereby contributing to job creation.

In a separate development, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula arrived in Beijing, China, to take part in the Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges, a gathering that brings together more than 60 serving and former legislators from five continents to foster dialogue, cooperation, global peace and development.

Wetang’ula said the forum provides a platform for Kenyan representatives to strengthen ties with China’s National People’s Congress and other legislatures, and to share experiences in lawmaking and governance that support Kenya’s development priorities.

The forum, initiated in 2023 by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, aims to strengthen friendly ties among parliamentarians worldwide, promote international parliamentary collaboration, foster people-to-people friendships, safeguard world peace and advance shared development; Wetang’ula is accompanied by Malindi MP Owen Baya, nominated Senator Irene Mayaka and Tongaren MP John Chikati.