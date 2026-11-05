Education CS Julius Ogamba Warns KCSE Exam Leakers of New Trace Technology

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba warned that new security technology can identify the exact examination centre, room and candidate linked to any photographed Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) paper, as the main written examinations began on Monday November 2.

Ogamba explained that the scripts are serialised and contain anonymous identification indicators that enable the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to trace a leaked image to the student, the examination room and the centre, and he said anyone involved could expose the whole centre and officials to investigation and possible prosecution.

“Because of the anonymous indicators within the script, we are able to tell almost immediately that it was this student, in this room in this centre. For that to happen, it means somebody must have dropped the ball,” he said, adding that the consequences could extend beyond the individual.

He said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has assigned specialised officers to work with KNEC, allowing rapid response to reported cases, investigation of suspected malpractice and apprehension of individuals.

The ministry also announced that at least two armed police officers are stationed at every examination centre, smart padlocks are installed on storage containers and monitored remotely, and colour-coded cartons are used to separate morning and afternoon papers.

Each candidate’s details are printed on personalised examination papers, while personal details are removed before marking to prevent bias.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said the smart padlocks trigger alerts if opened before the authorised 7 am time, enabling officials to identify breaches, and that hidden identifiers on papers allow investigators to trace photographed scripts.

Njengere cited a recent incident in Bungoma where an image of an ongoing paper was shared; DCI detectives recovered a mobile phone, apprehended a person of interest and limited the spread because candidates were already in the exam room.

Bungoma County Police Commander Omar Bika Arero confirmed the apprehension and the recovery of the phone as evidence of a distribution network.

Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, who oversaw the opening of a container in Malindi, warned candidates against using phones and urged parents to promote honesty, saying “the integrity of national examinations is the foundation of the country’s credibility, for both present and future generations.”

Ogamba concluded by stating that no one is above the law, that even officials keep their phones away during exams, and that “we are watching, big brother is watching.”