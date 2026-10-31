Edwin Sifuna Leads Linda Mwananchi Kwale Tour Ahead of 2027 Election

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will head the Linda Mwananchi movement on a five-stop tour of Kwale County on Saturday as the group intensifies its grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The itinerary begins at 10 am in Samburu Town, then proceeds to Kinango Town, Kombani Junction and Lunga Lunga Town before concluding with a main rally at Ukunda Showground scheduled for 3 pm.

Speaking before the journey, Sifuna urged supporters to attend, saying, “Kesho tuko works bado hatujachoka… Kwale program kesho ni fupi sana… twende kazi!” The faction also released a Paybill number, asking contributors to use their phone numbers as the account reference.

The Kwale visit follows the movement’s opening of its Nairobi headquarters on October 30, 2026 and aims to broaden its presence beyond the capital by engaging coastal residents, mobilising local supporters and strengthening grassroots networks.

Sifuna has increasingly positioned himself as a potential presidential contender, while opposition leaders have yet to co-ordinate around a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 race, highlighting ongoing competition for grassroots backing.

The tour comes a day after the party unveiled its new identity and secretariat on October 30, marking another step in its effort to establish a national political force ahead of the next election.