Fred Matiang’i Says Opposition Coalition Talks Remain Unresolved Ahead of 2027 Election

Jubilee Party presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i told a local vernacular radio station on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 that negotiations on a post-election coalition government among the United Opposition are still unresolved as the 2027 General Election approaches.

He said forming a coalition government is not easy and warned that anyone claiming otherwise is lying, adding that no agreement has yet been reached and talks are ongoing.

Matiang’i identified the opposition leaders involved as Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

He noted that the opposition has pledged to field a single presidential candidate but that agreeing on how to share power after a possible win could be more complex than the pre-election pact.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary also criticised what he described as selective law enforcement, questioning how the state can fail to arrest criminals walking with machetes while arresting young people for social media posts.

Turning to development, Matiang’i said water scarcity is the common problem in Narok and Kajiado counties and called for a long-lasting solution to the shortage.

He further disclosed that Jubilee’s intended gubernatorial candidates are Secretary-General Moitalel Ole Kenta for Kajiado and politician Kores Ole Taraiya for Narok.