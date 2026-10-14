Fred Matiang’i Urges President Ruto to Stop Attacking Uhuru Kenyatta

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i told President William Ruto to cease public attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta and to concentrate on governing the country.

Speaking at a rally in Kamana, Oloitoktok, Matiang’i said that Uhuru had retired from active politics and should be allowed to fulfil his duties at the African Union and the East African Community without being drawn into political disputes.

He added, “Waanzilishi wa nchi yetu walisema that the seat (presidency) is the symbol of unity. Tumefika wakati wa kupanga nchi yetu, umepewa kazi, wachana na maneno ya rais ambaye amestaafu na kupiga nduru kila siku kusema Uhuru hii Uhuru ile,” and continued, “Rais mstaafu ametoka vyeo vya chama, amekuwa mshauri wa Jubilee, alitoka Azimio, amestaafu kwa hakika. Inastahili rais afanye kazi na kujibu maswali anayeulizwa na wananchi.”

Matiang’i also called on the government to answer questions about the Social Health Authority, insecurity and the ongoing university lecturers’ strike, urging political leaders to conduct their campaigns with respect.

He was joined at the event by People’s Party Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro, Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta and other party figures, and appealed for politicians to treat citizens with humility.

The remarks came a day after President Ruto, during rallies in Nandi and Uasin Gishu, accused Uhuru of betraying their political understanding, saying, “Mimi William Ruto nilikupigia kura mara nne. Mimi nilisimama na wewe katika safari yako ya kutafuta uongozi. Nikasimama na wewe 2013, 2017. Wewe ukanitapeli,” and adding, “Ukasema miaka kumi ya Uhuru na ya Ruto kumi. Wakati yangu ilifika ukanitapeli, ukanikwepa, ukaambia Wakenya wasinipigie kura.”

He also claimed that supporters of Uhuru were “mtapeli mkubwa sana” and questioned why Uhuru would not support his campaign if he had previously done so.