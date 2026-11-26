Freedom and Opportunity Party (FOP) presidential candidate Onyango Oloo said officials convicted of stealing public resources would face hanging if his party forms the next government, making anti-corruption the centerpiece of its platform ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Oloo declared that restoring the death penalty for corruption would be a radical step to eliminate the vice and urged voters to decide whether to continue tolerating corruption or adopt such measures.

The former Secretary-General of the defunct The National Alliance (TNA) made the announcement at a funeral gathering for Mama Elizabeth Abonyo in Lukongo village, Ugenya Constituency, Siaya County.

FOP also proposes a financial incentive for whistleblowers, offering them 10 percent of any public funds recovered as a result of their information.

Citing World Bank estimates, Oloo said Kenya loses approximately KSh330 billion annually to corruption and compared this loss with the KSh50 billion allocated each year to the Higher Education Loans Board, arguing recovered funds could be redirected to finance university and college students.

He noted that extending capital punishment to corruption would require substantial legal changes because the Constitution guarantees the right to life and the death penalty, although no execution has been carried out since 1987.

The Freedom and Opportunity Party secured full registration in October 2026, becoming Kenya’s 102nd registered political party.

Oloo also referenced Singapore and China as development models, saying Kenya cannot achieve comparable economic progress without bold decisions on corruption.