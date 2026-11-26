On Wednesday November 25, 2026 former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), told Citizen TV that he has not held any formal discussions with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Gachagua said Nyoro has not approached him and explained that, as an elder, younger politicians are expected to seek his guidance first, stating “I haven’t sat down with him [Ndindi Nyoro]. He hasn’t come to me. I am an elder. People come to me. That’s the way our traditions are. Anybody who wants mentorship, Riggy G is available,”.

He added that he is willing to mentor any young leader who approaches him without selfish motives, saying “Anybody who wants mentorship, Riggy G is available, provided you are not overambitious, provided you don’t come with, you know, another motive,”.

Gachagua praised Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, noting that after a ten-hour meeting he was convinced the young man means well for the country, quoting “When I sat down with [Edwin] Sifuna for ten hours, I was persuaded that that young man means well for this country and he deserves the chance,”.

He also commended Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, saying he was impressed by the ideas presented, and quoted “When I sat with Babu Owino, I listened to him, and I listened to the ideas that he has, and I was persuaded that I can work with him,”.

The remarks followed a brief interaction between Gachagua and Nyoro at a joint opposition press briefing in Nairobi that was convened to explain their boycott of a scheduled meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over preparations for the 2027 General Election; the briefing also featured retired Chief Justice David Maraga of the United Green Movement and former Attorney General Justin Muturi of the Democratic Party.

Nyoro had announced in August that he had joined the People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) as an alternative vehicle for the 2027 elections, prompting speculation of a possible Mt Kenya political reunion after months of strained relations.

Nyoro previously said he maintained cordial relations with Gachagua and other opposition leaders and would meet Gachagua for tea, describing them as friends rather than rivals.