The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson David Oginde called on media editors to make integrity the central focus of coverage of individuals seeking elective or appointive office as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the 9th Annual Editors Convention in Mombasa during a Kenya Editors Guild breakfast meeting, Oginde said the commission will establish a mechanism to supply journalists with relevant information on candidates’ records, credentials and conduct.

He urged editors to move beyond campaign promises, political alliances and personalities and to interrogate candidates’ track records, handling of public resources, honesty in dealings and compliance with constitutional standards of public trust.

Specific concerns highlighted included the use of forged academic or professional certificates, voter bribery, misuse of government vehicles, funds and employees for campaign purposes, and the recruitment or manipulation of young people for intimidation or violence.

Oginde reminded public officers intending to contest elections that the law requires resignation at least six months before the poll and warned that formal resignations that do not end the use of state resources should be scrutinised.

He also said the commission is not empowered to bar or clear candidates but can provide integrity-related data to institutions responsible for eligibility decisions, and pledged to strengthen monitoring and intelligence-led efforts to detect voter bribery.

EACC Director of Investigations Paschal Mweu cited the 2025 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, which placed Kenya 130th out of 182 countries with a score of 30, two points lower than in 2024, underscoring the need for sustained investigative journalism.

The chair concluded by urging newsrooms to follow the money, examine unexplained wealth, sustain coverage of corruption cases beyond initial headlines and ensure that reporting distinguishes between allegations, investigations and proven wrongdoing.