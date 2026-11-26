On Thursday November 26, 2026, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa announced that the party’s Management Committee had recommended Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya for the post of Deputy Party Leader and that former Agriculture Cabinet Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa would also be proposed for the same role.

Wamalwa said the recommendations would be presented to the party’s National Executive Council and General Council the following week for approval, adding that the changes were intended to strengthen DAP-K’s leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He quoted the Management Committee’s recommendation: “Management has recommended the elevating of PK Salasya to the position of deputy party leader and this recommendation shall be going to the National Executive Council next week where we will effect changes to invigorate the leadership of our party,”.

On the second deputy appointment, Wamalwa stated: “Alongside PK Salasya we have received a very eminent Kenyan who will be joining also our National Executive Council as another deputy party leader and this is not a stranger to many Kenyans,” and added: “He is a very seasoned and respected Kenyan leader who has been a cabinet minister, who has been a member of Parliament and his name is Honorable Kipruto Arab Kira who will also be joining our National Executive Council as a deputy party leader.”

The party leader also announced that the Management Committee would propose two additional deputy party leaders, bringing the total of new appointments under consideration to four, with the full list to be released after NEC and General Council deliberations.

In the same briefing, Wamalwa said the National Elections Board would be reconstituted after the outgoing board completed its five-year term, thanking chairperson Wanjala Jumbe for his service and promising a new board to oversee free and fair party nominations.

The reshuffle follows recent departures from DAP-K’s deputy leadership, including former deputy leaders Wafula Wamunyinyi, who left on October 20, 2026 to join Edwin Sifuna’s movement, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, who quit in July 2026 after disagreements with Wamalwa, and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, who exited in January 2026 and aligned with the United Democratic Alliance.

Salasya, elected on a DAP-K ticket in the 2022 General Election, had previously been mentioned by Wamalwa in November 2025 as a possible replacement for the vacant deputy governorship in Kakamega, indicating a growing role for the youthful legislator within the party.