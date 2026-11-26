Jeremiah Kioni, former Ndaragwa MP and immediate former secretary-general, announced his resignation as Deputy Party Leader of the Jubilee Party, ending an 11-year association with the former ruling outfit.

In a resignation letter addressed to Acting Party Leader Dr Fred Matiang’i, Kioni said his departure took effect immediately and was motivated by reflection on his eleven-year journey, describing the party as a home that gave him purpose and a platform to serve Kenyans.

He thanked retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for his leadership and friendship, wished him good health, and expressed gratitude to party members for entrusting him with the secretary-general post for four years and the deputy leader role for almost a year, noting the positions taught him humility, patience and respect for institutions.

Kioni also thanked grassroots officials, the party secretariat, the National Executive Committee and other officials for their support, and said he was leaving with his head held high while wishing Dr Matiang’i wisdom, courage and unity as he leads the party and prepares for a presidential campaign.

The former deputy leader clarified that his resignation does not signal an exit from public life, announcing plans to launch another political platform and describing the move as a new chapter in his political journey.

The resignation comes a day after Jubilee Party issued a notice convening a Special National Delegates Convention on December 3, 2026, at the Jockey Club on Ngong Road, Nairobi, with the meeting scheduled to start at 10:00 am.

The notice, dated November 25, 2026 and signed by Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta, outlines an agenda that includes adoption of reports from party organs, election and ratification of national officials, consideration of proposed constitutional amendments and other matters.

The convention is expected to formalise the leadership changes that have been underway since the start of the year, including the transition of party leadership from former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Dr Fred Matiang’i following a legal dispute over retired presidents holding formal party positions.

Earlier in January 2026 Kioni was moved from the secretary-general post to deputy party leader in a restructuring that appointed Moitalel Ole Kenta as secretary-general and assigned Kioni responsibilities for party operations, mobilisation and negotiations alongside Dr Matiang’i.

Kioni had previously voiced interest in succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that party leadership should be decided by delegates rather than a hand-over, and his departure removes a key figure from the ongoing debate over Jubilee’s leadership succession.

The Special National Delegates Convention will provide delegates with the opportunity to consider internal reports, approve constitutional changes and elect national officials as the party positions itself for the 2027 general election.