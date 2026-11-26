Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion convicted two Kenya Wildlife Service officers for the abduction of 31-year-old fisherman Brian Odhiambo, who vanished on January 18, 2025 near Lake Nakuru.

The magistrate found Inspector Francis Wachira Gachoki and driver Abdulrahman Ali Sudi guilty under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code after the prosecution proved their involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

Wachira was found to have failed to follow procedures for documenting suspects, while Sudi failed to ensure Odhiambo’s safety during transport after the fisherman asked to relieve himself.

Four other officers – Alexander Lorogoi, Isaac Ochieng Odhiambo, Michael Wabukala and Evans Kimaiyo Kipsang – were acquitted because the prosecution did not present sufficient evidence linking them individually to the abduction.

The magistrate clarified that the charge related to abduction with intent to secretly confine, not murder, and that the absence of Odhiambo’s body did not prevent conviction.

Evidence presented included testimony from 15 witnesses, mobile phone records and details of the officers’ movements on the day of the disappearance.

Human rights activists, Odhiambo’s mother Elizabeth Auma and Alvy Okello attended the hearing, and security was heightened inside and outside the courtroom.

The two convicted officers are scheduled to return to court on December 2, 2026 for mitigation before sentencing.