Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party, said on Wednesday November 25, 2026 that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is under the control of the State Department for Interior.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi, Gachagua criticised President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for speaking on behalf of the commission, calling the planned meeting a “charade”.

He added that opposition leaders would not attend the afternoon meeting because it was organised by the State Department of Interior to sanitise the IEBC’s actions.

Gachagua also highlighted that the Smartmatic election-management system contract expired on Tuesday November 24, 2026 and that no new system had been secured, raising questions about voter registration and the upcoming Mwingi West by-election.

He noted that a High Court petition challenging the KSh17.6 billion Integrated Elections Management System tender had been certified urgent and that further directions were scheduled for November 30, 2026.

The former deputy president said the opposition wanted the IEBC to meet them before the end of November or in December, and warned that failure to engage would lead to a mobilisation of Kenyans in January 2027 to address the commission directly.

Gachagua proposed public engagements with the IEBC across all 290 constituencies, while another report quoted him as mentioning engagements across 29 constituencies.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon responded that the commission remained open to formal submissions from political parties and to considering reforms within its constitutional mandate.

The standoff follows a walkout by opposition leaders on November 19 from an IEBC consultative meeting, after which the commission said the meeting was intended to brief parties on election preparedness.

United Green Movement leader David Maraga said attending the Wednesday meeting would amount to rubber-stamping decisions already made by the IEBC and called for the scrapping of the National Tallying Centre and a bill to strengthen electoral transparency.

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi criticised remarks by President Ruto and Murkomen that the opposition wanted to destroy property, arguing that neither had the mandate to speak for the IEBC.

A former Chief Justice disclosed that the opposition was contemplating mass action, while a former Attorney General disputed the IEBC chair’s claim that live-streaming results would cost billions of shillings, suggesting media houses could handle it.

The dispute places renewed focus on the IEBC’s independence and readiness as parties intensify scrutiny ahead of the August 2027 General Election.