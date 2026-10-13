Governor Anne Waiguru Announces 2032 Presidential Bid and Deputy Presidency Ambition for 2027

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru announced on Tuesday that she will be on the ballot for President of the Republic of Kenya in the 2032 General Election and that she intends to contest the Deputy President position in the 2027 election.

She made the declaration while addressing a G7 women’s leadership forum, urging women to claim space at the highest political tables and not wait for consideration by male leaders.

Waiguru said, “I want to make a declaration today that Anne Mumbi Waiguru will be on the ballot for President of the Republic of Kenya in 2032. Take that to the bank!” and added, “I am also going to put my bid, there’s a bid for the deputy president of the country.”

She argued that women should not apologise for championing their interests, stating, “When I stand up for women, I’m not going to apologise,” and warned of double standards, noting, “Men are okay when they come to our villages and say, ‘I want a Deputy President seat’; no one bothers with them.”

Waiguru highlighted her record as Kenya’s first Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and Planning, two-term governor and first woman to chair the Council of Governors as evidence of her capability to lead.

She called for full implementation of the constitutional two-thirds gender principle, observing that sixteen years after the Constitution the country remains debating how to achieve the required gender balance.

Waiguru urged women to organise, strategise and negotiate across political divides, and noted support from Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Cabinet Secretary Dr Mercy Wanjau, who also encouraged women to pursue elective office.