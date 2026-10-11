Governor Anne Waiguru Declares Interest in Deputy President Slot Ahead of 2027 Election

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has announced that she is seeking the Deputy President’s seat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

She said she will not contest the county Senate seat after completing her second term as governor and has endorsed County Executive Committee Member for Cooperatives, Trade and Tourism Calvert Njeru for the Senate, adding that he has her blessings.

Waiguru explained that she is positioning herself for a role at the national leadership table, pointing to her presence alongside President William Ruto during key international engagements such as the United Nations session in New York.

“Mimi ninajipanga kwenda kwa ile meza. Niko kwa ile meza. Mimi najipanga kwenda kwa ile meza,” she said, adding that she wants to be seen at the national table.

She also questioned the opposition’s ability to mount a serious challenge to President Ruto’s re-election bid, arguing that political divisions and the lack of a common strategy could undermine its chances.

Waiguru reaffirmed her support for President Ruto and dismissed suggestions that she might join the Democracy for the Citizens Party led by Rigathi Gachagua, saying “I will not join Wamunyoro.”

She noted that her political stance has not changed since the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, quoting “Uhuru said he will rule for 10 years and Ruto will rule for 10 years. I’m still where Uhuru left me.”

Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari publicly backed Waiguru for the running-mate position and appealed to First Lady Rachel Ruto, saying “First Lady, go and tell the President that because of gender, pick Waiguru as running mate in 2027.”