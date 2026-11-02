Governor Johnson Sakaja Joins ODM Ahead of 2027 Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja officially left the United Democratic Alliance and joined the Orange Democratic Movement on Monday, November 2, 2026.

He was received at ODM headquarters, Chungwa House, by Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga and other senior party officials.

Sakaja said his decision is rooted in his relationship with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and a belief that political leadership should be measured by tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

“Baba [Raila Odinga] is the one who told me to join ODM,” Sakaja said, adding, “I bring with me the commitment I had to service, experience, energy and conviction that the next phase of politics, the next chapter of our politics must be measured not simply by elections we win but the lives we transform.”

He also stated, “If Baba was here today, and he is the one who told me to join ODM, he said that Nairobi should remain bold and we will do everything to ensure that is present in ODM.”

Sakaja announced he will seek re-election on the ODM ticket in the 2027 General Election while reaffirming support for President William Ruto’s broad-based government.

The governor’s defection introduces a new contest for ODM’s Nairobi gubernatorial nomination, with Makadara MP George Aladwa, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino (now under the Mwananchi Party) and Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri among those mentioned as potential rivals.

Party members have questioned whether newcomers should receive automatic tickets, noting that ODM leaders have said all aspirants must go through the party’s nomination process.

Sakaja, elected governor in August 2022 after serving as Nairobi senator from 2017 to 2022 and as a nominated MP from 2013 to 2017, faces scrutiny over his record on transport, drainage, waste management and service delivery.

The realignment adds another dimension to the political landscape ahead of the August 2027 polls, where control of Nairobi’s county administration remains a key prize.