High Court Upholds KSh588 Million Graft Convictions Against Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Justice Rose Ougo of the Milimani Anti-Corruption High Court rejected the appeals filed by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his co-accused, confirming the convictions and sentences imposed in a KSh588 million graft case.

The court found that the Director of Public Prosecutions had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the appellants were involved in the irregular award of a multi-million-shilling road tender in Kiambu County, and it upheld the trial court’s order barring the three from holding any public office for ten years.

In a separate ruling, Justice Ougo set aside the lower-court acquittals of Waititu’s wife, Susan Wangari, and two co-accused on money-laundering charges, entered convictions against them and directed that the matter be returned to the Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate’s Court for mitigation and sentencing, with the new sentences to run concurrently with the existing anti-corruption penalties.

The judge ordered Waititu and Wangari to be remanded at Lang’ata Women’s GK Prison, while Charles Chege and Luka Mwahiya were instructed to resume serving their sentences in prison; all four are to appear before Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa on Monday, October 19, 2026 for mitigation and sentencing on the money-laundering counts.

Quoting the judgment, Justice Ougo said, “The fines imposed by the court under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act being mandatory fines were properly imposed,” and explained that the legislation permits additional mandatory fines based on the benefit obtained or loss suffered from the offence.

The court also advised the parties that they may appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal within fourteen days.