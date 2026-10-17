Ida Odinga Apologises to Guests Booed at Raila Memorial, Criticises Political Disruptions

On Saturday, October 17, 2026, Ida Odinga issued a statement apologising to attendees who were booed and intimidated during the first anniversary commemoration of her late husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which took place on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

She said the disruptions, which she linked to certain sections of the political class, showed disrespect to the Odinga family, Raila’s memory and the thousands who gathered peacefully.

Ida noted reports that some individuals may have been paid and brought in specifically to heckle or disrupt invited guests, describing those allegations as deeply disturbing.

She offered an unreserved apology to those who faced hostility, stating they had come to stand with the family at a personal moment and deserved courtesy and respect.

Emphasising that the invitations reflected Raila’s long-standing friendships across party lines, she affirmed that the family holds no grievance against any guest, adding, “The Odinga family has no quarrel with any of them,” and warned that attendance or absence should not be interpreted as a political stance.

Ida called on political leaders to exercise restraint, to ensure their supporters respect the dignity of others, and warned that the burial site must not become a venue for partisan battles or for exploiting the family’s grief.

Reflecting on more than fifty years of marriage, she described Raila as a champion of the right to disagree, a critic of authority who endured persecution yet valued dialogue and reconciliation.

She thanked Kenyans and visitors from across Africa, the Raila Amolo Odinga Memorial National Steering Committee, religious leaders, performers, volunteers and service providers for organising the events.

President William Ruto was also acknowledged for his assistance, particularly in the construction and completion of Raila’s mausoleum.

The commemoration attracted participants from various political backgrounds and saw crowds chant for Oburu Oginga, demanding his presence, according to video coverage.

The UNEP envoy, cited in the statement, urged politicians to maintain order and ensure their followers respect others regardless of political differences.