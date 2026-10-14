Ida Odinga Calls for Unity Ahead of Raila Odinga First Anniversary Memorial

Kenya’s Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme, Ida Odinga, urged the nation to set aside political differences as the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death approaches, with a memorial scheduled for October 15, 2026 at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

She said Raila’s legacy belongs to all Kenyans across parties, religious denominations and communities, noting his past affiliations with KANU, Ford-NDP and Ford Kenya and that those who stood with him remain part of his wider legacy.

Ida appealed for the commemoration to focus on his commitment to peace and unity, encouraging those unable to travel to honour him from their homes and confirming that visitors from across Kenya, neighbouring Siaya communities, other African countries and the diaspora in the United Kingdom and United States are welcome regardless of affiliation.

She recalled that Raila died in India on October 15, 2025, had expressed a wish to be buried within 72 hours, and that the family found it difficult to meet that wish because of the remote location of his death.

On Tuesday she inspected preparations at the Migwena site, describing the gathering as a “good sign-off” and urging that the event not become a contest between political factions.

Siaya Governor James Orengo echoed the call for peace, stating the memorial is open to all Kenyans and urging authorities to curb goonism, while County Secretary Elizabeth Adongo confirmed elaborate security, crowd-control and public-health measures coordinated with the national government.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the nation in a three-day programme that includes an intergenerational dialogue in Kisumu, a candle-lighting ceremony led by Ida at the family home, and discussions on peace and democracy, with the handover and dedication of Raila’s mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi having taken place on October 7, 2026.

Residents in Kisumu marked the anniversary with an intergenerational dialogue using art, where participants such as Jotham Ajiki urged young people to have courage and Philip Pande highlighted the need for inclusion, equity and fairness in Kenya’s political future.