Interior Principal Secretary Omollo Calls for Nyanza Backing of Ruto Ahead of 2027 Election

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, joined by Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda Ogolla and Gem MP Elisha Ochieng Odhiambo, appealed to residents of Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori and Kisumu to support President William Ruto’s administration as the nation moves toward the 2027 General Election.

Omollo pointed to development projects carried out in those counties as proof of the government’s commitment to serving Kenyans across political and ethnic divisions, despite the region’s historic alignment with the opposition.

“Development and service delivery should guide political decisions,” he said, adding that the growing presence of government initiatives in the area could translate into political support for the President.

Ogolla praised President Ruto’s outreach to the Luo community, stating that the President is deliberately working to restore the community’s place in national governance after years of perceived exclusion. “President William Ruto is strategically and deliberately reintegrating the Luo community back into the central map of Kenyan governance and national leadership,” he declared.

He further noted that grassroots residents have already decided to back the direction set by local leaders and are embracing cooperation to achieve long-term development, economic transformation and sustainable political representation.

Odhiambo urged flexibility in political negotiations, warning that rigid bilateral agreements have previously failed to deliver meaningful benefits. He argued that the broad-based government under the “Usawa” banner should prioritise inclusivity and national cohesion rather than fixed shares of positions, saying “Kenya belongs equally to all its communities—from the Luo, Kamba, and Kikuyu to the Giriama, Mijikenda, and beyond.”

The remarks arrive as Ruto’s allies intensify efforts to consolidate support in Nyanza, a region traditionally a stronghold of the Orange Democratic Movement founded by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement titled “Reintegrating Nyanza into National Leadership and Community Decisiveness,” Ogolla reiterated that the region’s past political isolation is ending through partnership with the government, emphasizing that the process does not require abandoning identity and that communities now prioritise development, economic transformation and sustainable representation.