John Methu Names Opposition Figures as Possible Moles and Backs Kalonzo Musyoka

Nyandarua Senator and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Secretary General John Methu told Citizen TV on Sunday, October 11, that some United Opposition leaders may abandon the coalition’s pledge to present a single presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election, naming Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as figures who could chart their own political paths.

Methu alleged that President William Ruto is using Nyoro to divide the opposition and said he had received a comparable offer from the President, stating, “When I heard him say he has a party, I couldn't believe my ears because it is he who told me that another party is a creation of William Ruto. This same offer of forming a party others were given. If I was to name moles, then I think the name Ndindi Nyoro will feature prominently.”

He also questioned Matiang’i’s loyalty, noting the close friendship between Matiang’i and Nyoro, and added, “I cannot speak about Matiang’i because I thought I knew him very well. These days, I don't think I know him. If I say Ndindi Nyoro is a mole, what can I say about Matiang’i, and they are friends?”

The comments follow DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua’s earlier allegation that opposition principals might go their own way if not selected as flagbearers, and public speculation that Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka could be the most likely to break ranks, a claim Musyoka has denied.

Methu expressed confidence in Kalonzo, recalling his support for Gachagua during the 2024 impeachment, and said, “I can trust Kalonzo any minute. Gachagua's own people did not stand with Gachagua. It was very unfashionable to stand with us, but Kalonzo did. He was gaining nothing then, but he just chose to stand with us because he thought we were being treated unfairly. I trust him today, tomorrow and every day.”

He reiterated his trust, stating, “I can trust Kalonzo Musyoka any minute. Let me tell you why,” and explained, “What was Kalonzo Musyoka gaining in 2024? We had not even gotten to a point of whether he would be president or not,” adding, “So, he just chose to stand with us because he felt that it’s an unfair treatment to us. So you can’t say that you can’t trust Kalonzo Musyoka. I would trust him today, tomorrow.”

Both Matiang’i and Nyoro have maintained that they remain part of the wider opposition and will support whichever candidate is selected as its single presidential contender to face President Ruto in the 2027 election.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni recently called on the party to reconsider its position in the Ukombozi Alliance led by Kalonzo, arguing that Jubilee is not receiving the respect it deserves within the alliance.