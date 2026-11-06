Jubilee Party Files Complaint to Halt UDA Use of ‘Mbele Pamoja’ Slogan

Jubilee Party lodged a formal complaint with the Registrar of Political Parties on November 5, seeking to stop the United Democratic Alliance from incorporating the expression “Mbele Pamoja” into its newly announced slogan “Usawa ni Sawa – Mbele Pamoja”.

The complaint, signed by Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta, argues that “Mbele Pamoja” is already registered as Jubilee’s official political slogan and therefore constitutes a recognised element of its registered identity under the Political Parties Act.

Jubilee asks the registrar to confirm the registration status of the phrase, issue a cease-and-desist notice directing UDA to stop using it, and take administrative measures to protect the integrity of the political parties register, including providing a written determination of any action taken.

In its letter, Jubilee cited Section 34(e) of the Act, which obliges the registrar to maintain a register of parties and safeguard their distinct identities, as well as Sections 34(a) and 34(g) that give the registrar regulatory and investigative powers over party disputes.

The party also relied on Section 20(1)(d), which recognises a party’s slogan as a formally recorded particular and requires any change to be notified to the registrar and published in the Kenya Gazette within fourteen days.

UDA announced the new slogan on November 5, replacing its previous “Kazi ni Kazi” with “Usawa ni Sawa – Mbele Pamoja” through a notice issued by Secretary General Hassan Omar under Section 20(2) of the Act.

President William Ruto has used the phrase “Mbele Pamoja” in public rallies, first appearing at a Bondo rally in Siaya County on October 7 after the handover of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mausoleum, and later elaborating on its meaning at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret.

Jubilee warned that the identical use of the slogan by two parties could create confusion among the public, supporters and the electorate and dilute Jubilee’s established political identity.

The matter now lies with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, which is responsible for maintaining the register and ensuring compliance with the Political Parties Act.