Kalonzo Musyoka Rejects Ruto Overtures, Vows to Face Him at 2027 Ballot

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka told a congregation in Machakos on Sunday that he will not join President William Ruto’s allies ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a church service, Musyoka said the current administration carries “too much negativity” and that he cannot work with “predators” who have caused “damage to millions of Kenyans”, adding “thank you, but no”.

He said he will meet Ruto at the ballot, noting that Ruto has called him the biggest challenger in a democratic election and that he will contest the presidency himself.

Musyoka’s remarks follow hostility he faced when Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) party was rebranded, an incident involving supporters of the Nairobi senator that opened a window for Ruto allies to approach him.

The former vice-president said he is counting on his colleagues to select him as the opposition flag-bearer, while other potential challengers mentioned include Edwin Sifuna, Jubilee politician Fred Matiang'i, DCP’s Rigathi Gachagua and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.