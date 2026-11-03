Kitui MCA Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka Charged With Alleged KSh4.9 Million Phone Theft

Kitui Member of County Assembly Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka was arraigned before the Milimani Chief Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, on charges of stealing mobile phones valued at KSh4,906,050.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged the Ikanga/Kyatune Ward MCA with the theft of 42 Itel City 200 smartphones, each worth KSh14,500, from a shop on Luthuli Avenue in Nairobi on August 5, 2026, and linked him to two further alleged thefts in August and September 2026 involving consignments valued at KSh1.8 million and KSh420,000 respectively.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated that the combined value of the phones alleged to have been stolen across the three incidents totals KSh4,906,050 and applied for a 15-day detention period at Kamukunji Police Station to complete its investigation, including recording witness statements, analysing CCTV footage and pursuing suspected accomplices.

Musyoka was arrested on October 22, 2026 after being on the run; he had previously absconded from court in 2024 under CMCC number E5813 and again in 2025 under CMCC number E2893, leading to the withdrawal and reinstatement of those cases.

Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo ordered that Musyoka be remanded at Kamukunji Police Station pending a bail hearing and the detention application scheduled for November 5, 2026, while prosecutors opposed his release on bail, citing his alleged flight risk.

Earlier, Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai had detained Musyoka for seven days pending investigations, and the State argued that his identity remains to be established, with some disputing his status as a sitting member of the Kitui Assembly.

Musyoka denied the charge when arraigned.