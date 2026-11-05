KTDA Chairmanship Remains With Enos Njeru After Court Stays Leadership Change

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) board leadership dispute entered a new phase after a court granted conservatory orders of stay, keeping former chairman Enos Njeru as the substantive chair pending a hearing on November 24, 2026.

The board had elected James Githinji Mwangi as chairperson and retained Samson Mosonik Menjo as vice-chairperson during a meeting on November 3, 2026, a decision the agency initially presented as part of routine governance.

In a statement issued on November 4, 2026, Njeru rejected the election, arguing that six board members were absent, had not been notified of the meeting and therefore could not have participated in any legitimate decision.

Njeru warned that the KTDA National Board would not set aside its rules or hold an election without the presence of all members, describing the situation as a serious breach of corporate governance and calling for an independent investigation.

A KTDA statement on November 5, 2026 clarified that the court’s conservatory orders maintain the status quo, confirming that Mr Enos Njeru remains the substantive chairman until the matter is heard and determined.

Njeru also alleged that personal financial and political interests were influencing the agency, saying he would not be a puppet and would rather lose his seat than betray the farmers he represents.

The agency assured stakeholders that its operations would continue uninterrupted and that updates would be provided as the case progresses.