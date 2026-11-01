Lawyer Danstan Omari Urges Fred Matiang'i to Drop Presidential Bid and Back Ruto

Renowned lawyer Danstan Omari told journalists in Kisii that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i should abandon his 2027 presidential aspirations and instead support President William Ruto.

Omari argued that Matiang'i lacks the endorsement of major political formations and key opposition figures needed for a viable national campaign, noting that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the newly formed Linda Mwananchi movement have not placed him at the centre of their calculations.

He added that Gachagua remains uneasy with Matiang'i because of the deployment of police officers to Gachagua’s residence while Matiang'i served as interior minister, quoting, “Gachagua has not forgiven Matiang’i for deploying police officers to his home. He actually does not have him in their political calculations.”

Despite these concerns, Matiang'i continues to present himself as a potential opposition challenger to Ruto, using the Jubilee Party as his political vehicle and drawing considerable backing in Kisii and Nyamira counties from sections of the Abagusii community.

Omari warned that converting that regional support into a nationwide campaign will be difficult as opposition groups negotiate possible alliances and a common presidential candidate.

The Linda Mwananchi movement, linked to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, was launched on October 30 in Nairobi and brought together figures such as Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, with Sifuna positioned as its preferred presidential candidate while broader opposition talks continue.

Citing the recent shift of Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka to the Linda Mwananchi movement as treasurer, Omari suggested that Matiang'i’s network may be fracturing, stating, “Watch this. All leaders close to him will vacate and join Ruto. The departure of Senator Onyonka tells you that there is growing unease.”

He questioned the wisdom of pursuing a presidential bid without the backing of large voting blocs, arguing that the Gusii community’s interests would be better served by participation in government, and said, “We cannot run away from the fact that big tribes often have a sway in this country. Omogusii’s interest is not to be in the opposition but to be in government.”

Matiang'i has previously ruled out joining Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, insisting his future lies within the Jubilee Party and even stating he would prefer to leave Jubilee rather than join UDA, while acknowledging the complexity of coalition negotiations among opposition parties.

Omari concluded by urging Matiang'i to consider joining President Ruto instead of following a political path that could leave him isolated, remarking, “Matiang’i should consider joining President Ruto instead of pursuing a political path that may leave him isolated.”

In a separate address in Kisii town, Omari said that aligning with the incumbent would benefit the Gusii community, warning that development projects earmarked for the region could be redirected if local leaders do not align with the current political establishment.

He dismissed the notion that the Gusii voting bloc could independently determine the presidential outcome, noting that the region represents a relatively small share of registered voters compared to the rest of the country.

Omari defended the United Democratic Alliance as a national party with a presence across Kenya and responded to accusations of betraying the Gusii community by pointing to the loss of allies such as Onyonka.

He also highlighted Matiang'i’s absence, together with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, from the Linda Mwananchi launch, interpreting the non-attendance as evidence that they were not part of the political consultations surrounding the movement’s presidential ambitions.

Additionally, Omari noted that while delegations visited former Deputy President Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence, Matiang'i was not among those who made the visits, suggesting further marginalisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.