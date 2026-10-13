Linda Mwananchi Movement Appoints Pauline Njoroge as Interim Communications Head

The Linda Mwananchi Movement announced on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 that Pauline Njoroge has been appointed interim head of communication for its Presidential Campaign Secretariat as the faction prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The appointment followed a leadership meeting held on Monday, October 12, 2026 in Nairobi, where members reviewed progress on the party’s rebranding process and the structuring of its campaign operations.

The movement also named Fredah Onduso, Abigael Gikonyo and Charity Waweru to the Communication Department’s Digital, Media and Publicity Team.

Njoroge, a digital strategist who previously served as deputy organising secretary and a member of the Jubilee Party’s National Executive Committee, resigned from that party in July 2026 after 14 years of service.

In a statement, Njoroge said she was honoured by the appointment and thanked Edwin Sifuna and the movement’s leadership for the trust, adding that she steps into the role with optimism, renewed purpose and an unwavering belief that Kenya deserves leadership that listens, unites and puts citizens first.

She also expressed confidence in Sifuna’s prospects, stating “Edwin Sifuna is a force of nature. Edwin Sifuna will be the sixth president of the Republic of Kenya,” and warned that any effort to frustrate his campaign would fail.

The movement’s statement noted that the appointments are interim and that further positions in the secretariat will be announced in due course.

The rebranding effort follows the National Executive Council’s decision on October 7, 2026 to rename The Equitable Party – listed as party number 100 with a weighing-scale symbol and the slogan “Tusawazishe” – as the Linda Mwananchi Movement, clearing the way for the legal steps required to adopt the new name.

The movement is led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino as it organises its structures ahead of the 2027 presidential race.