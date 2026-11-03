Media Council Warns of Surge in Journalist Attacks Ahead of 2027 Election

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has reported a sharp increase in press-freedom violations as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election.

Its Press Freedom Violations Situation Report shows 47 cases documented between July and September 2026, up from 17 in the same period of 2025 and 24 in 2024.

The incidents comprised 34 assaults, five threats, two arrests, two intimidation cases, and one each of abduction, harassment and surveillance.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of violations with 13 cases, followed by Homa Bay (8), Meru (7), Bungoma (6) and Nyandarua (4).

Of the 47 cases, 36 involved male journalists, nine involved female journalists and two involved journalists whose gender identities were not specified.

MCK Manager for Press Freedom and Advocacy Rebecca Mutiso said many journalists fail to obtain police Occurrence Book numbers or hospital P3 forms after attacks, leaving investigators without evidence, and added that fear of employer interference and loss of advertising revenue discourages victims from pursuing litigation. “When we do not have evidence to pick up a case, then it becomes a big challenge to us,” she said.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) highlighted the need for better documentation and evidence preservation. KNCHR Assistant Director for Reforms and Accountability Lucas Kimanthi questioned police effectiveness, recalling the July 16 2026 attack on journalists covering the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, where around 30 police officers were present but did not intervene. “In Ol Kalou, when the first attack happened in that school, there were around 30 police officers and none of them responded,” he said.

The Ol Kalou incident involved armed, masked men in SUVs and civilian clothing who beat and robbed the journalists.

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Africa Programme Coordinator Muthoki Mumo warned that the security environment for journalists in East Africa is becoming increasingly dangerous, especially during election periods, and cautioned against assuming Kenya is insulated from threats seen in Tanzania and Uganda. “We like to think Kenya is a beacon, a haven of press freedom, but the forces and factions that have made East Africa increasingly dangerous for journalists are also operating here,” she said.

Defenders Coalition representative Obino Nyambane said the coalition provides bail and bond assistance and arranges emergency relocation for journalists facing criminalisation or hostile environments.

MCK said the rise in violations and the challenges of documentation and victim reluctance hamper accountability efforts as the country heads toward the 2027 polls.