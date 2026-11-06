Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi Declares 2027 Gubernatorial Bid, Challenges Governor Mutuma

On Friday November 6, 2026 Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi announced that he will contest the Meru gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, a move that could split the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the county.

Murungi said he will continue supporting Governor Isaac Mutuma until the end of the governor’s term, which is about one year away, but after consulting his family and hearing residents’ calls he is ready to lead Meru from 2027.

He warned that the governorship must remain within UDA and added that if Mutuma is unable to keep the seat, Kathuri will take it and move the party forward as governor.

The senator criticised politicians who expect hand-outs, urging them to “stand on their own like other men,” and said he does not want to fight with the governor, although he sees Mutuma’s people wanting a fight.

Murungi called on Meru voters to mobilise support for President William Ruto’s re-election under UDA and then back Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for the presidency after five years.

His declaration comes as former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, former Meru Governor Peter Munya and former Governor Kawira Mwangaza have also signalled interest in the 2027 race; Mwangaza’s husband Murega Baichu said he will announce his own candidature after Kathuri’s decision.

President William Ruto had earlier praised Murungi at a funeral service in Igembe North on Saturday July 11, 2026, saying the senator had set aside gubernatorial ambitions to allow Mutuma to finish his term and thanking him as a “selfless leader.”

On August 25 Murungi urged Igembe residents to support Mutuma, warning that presenting two candidates from the region could split votes and cost the governorship.

On October 30 he hinted at a possible change of position after delegations and residents urged him to challenge Mutuma, saying he needed to consult his family, pray and fast before making a final decision.

At the November 6 announcement Murungi dismissed claims of any agreement with Mutuma, stating that political seats are won through individual effort and urging politicians to seek votes independently.

He also accused some of Mutuma’s allies of trying to create divisions, telling them to focus on serving residents rather than engaging in political confrontations.

Murungi defended his oversight role, noting a legislative effort that would increase allocations to county governments by KSh14 billion, and said his duties are constitutional, not an attempt to undermine Mutuma.

“Please work for Meru residents and stop going after Kathuri,” he said, adding “I only hold my wife’s hand when she needs to cross a river where the ground is wet and slippery.”