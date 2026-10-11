MP Junet Mohamed Says New Parties Will Take 40 Years to Match ODM

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed warned that creating a national political movement comparable to the Orange Democratic Movement could require four decades, speaking in Mbale, Vihiga County at a consultative meeting with ODM grassroots leaders on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

He urged leaders of emerging parties to remain within ODM, arguing that the party’s nationwide influence resulted from years of struggle and organised effort rather than a short-term project.

Comparing new parties to broiler chickens, Junet said founders expect rapid success and added, “By the time that party becomes a big party like ODM, it will take you another 40 years.”

He highlighted ODM’s established presence in the Coast, Northern Kenya, Nairobi, Nyanza, Western and parts of the Rift Valley, and called on members to stay united and build on structures created under Raila Odinga’s leadership.

ODM was founded in 2005 and marked its 20th anniversary in Mombasa in November 2025, underscoring two decades of political organisation.

The comments followed the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP) in Nairobi on Sunday, October 4, 2026, where Senator Edwin Sifuna was named the party’s leader and presidential flagbearer for the 2027 General Election; Caroli Omondi announced Sifuna as the presidential candidate.

The launch of TEP adds another dimension to the contest over alliances and leadership as parties position themselves for the upcoming election.