NTSA Issues Notice Urging Motorists to Collect Smart Driving Licences and Avoid Brokers

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a fresh public notice on Friday, October 16, 2026, reminding motorists whose Smart Driving Licences are ready to be collected to pick them up from the centres where their biometrics were captured.

The notice instructed applicants to “Visit the centre where you registered your biometrics to collect your Smart Driving Licence today. Remember to bring your original ID for verification,” and urged them to use the NTSA online portal to confirm the status of their documents before travelling.

NTSA warned motorists not to engage brokers for services such as driving licences, vehicle logbooks or new-generation number plates, stating “Do not deal with brokers. We have made our processes completely transparent, giving you full control without any need for brokers or intermediaries.”

The authority explained that unauthorised brokers may expose applicants to fraudulent payments, counterfeit documents and misuse of personal information, and reiterated that all services are directly accessible to the public without intermediaries.

Through its online portal, motorists can check the readiness of Smart Driving Licences by entering their national identity numbers, and can verify the status of logbooks and reflective number plates using vehicle or motorcycle registration numbers; the service is free and does not require registration of an account.

The portal also identifies the specific collection centre for each document, helping applicants avoid unnecessary visits, and provides an option to report delays or other concerns, with updates sent to the email address supplied during submission.

The Smart Driving Licence, which has replaced the old paper document, incorporates enhanced security features and consolidates a driver’s details onto a single machine-readable card.